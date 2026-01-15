AFCON 2025: FG Commends S’Eagles, Says Nigerians Is Proud Of You

Following the Super Eagles’ fierce struggle to reach the final of the ongoing 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which ended in a loss to the host nation, Morocco, the Federal Government has commended the Nigerian team for their performance, assuring them that Nigerians remain proud of them despite their semi-final exit from the tournament.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement issued on Thursday morning, praised the players for representing the country with pride, dignity and resilience throughout the competition.

According to him, the players’ conduct and fighting spirit embodied the values associated with the national colours, stressing that the team’s effort mattered as much as the final result.

“Nigeria remains proud of you,” Idris said, noting that the Super Eagles displayed character, teamwork and commitment even in defeat.

“Even in defeat, you showed character, teamwork and resilience, and those qualities matter deeply to the nation you represent,” the minister said.

He added that the Super Eagles reminded Nigerians that playing for the country goes beyond winning matches, describing the green and white jersey as a symbol of courage, unity and perseverance.

“You reminded us that wearing the green and white is about courage, unity, and never giving up. Football has its highs and lows, but your effort and commitment throughout this tournament have earned the respect and gratitude of Nigerians at home and abroad,” he said.

The minister urged the team to remain united, learn from the experience and return stronger, assuring them of the nation’s continued support.

“Hold your heads high, stay united and return stronger. Nigeria is grateful for the joy and hope you gave us during this competition, and the nation stands with you, always,” Idris added.

The Super Eagles were knocked out of the tournament on Wednesday after losing 4–2 in a penalty shootout to host nation Morocco, following a goalless draw after extra time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The semi-final was keenly contested, with Morocco enjoying more of the attacking initiative, registering 16 shots to Nigeria’s two.

Both sides, however, were kept in the game by impressive goalkeeping displays from Nigeria’s Stanley Nwabali and Morocco’s Yassine Bounou.

Nigeria’s key attackers, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, found it difficult to break through the hosts’ defence, as Morocco secured a place in the final via penalties.