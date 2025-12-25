Former Nigerian international Garba Lawal has defended Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi, questioning the criticism aimed at him following Nigeria’s opening match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Tanzania in Morocco.

Nigeria began their Group C campaign with a 2–1 win over Tanzania. Despite the victory, some fans criticised Sanusi after Tanzania briefly drew level during the match.

What Lawal Said

Lawal defended Zaidu Sanusi, responding to criticism from some fans after Nigeria conceded a goal against Tanzania.

“Why are they criticising him? Is he the only player on the pitch, or was he solely at fault for the Tanzania equaliser?” Lawal asked.

He added, “I don’t understand why one player is being singled out for criticism when football is a team sport. They are not the coach; only the coach knows why he selected him.”

Emphasising Sanusi’s experience, Lawal highlighted the defender’s long-standing career in Europe as evidence of his quality.

“If he’s not good enough, why is he playing for FC Porto? He has been at Porto for almost five seasons, yet Nigerian fans are still complaining.

“The coach knows his quality, which is why he continues to use him. He can run, tackle, defend, and contribute in attack, so what more do they want? The boy deserves some respect. He is playing for the nation,” he added.

Nigeria will face Tunisia on Saturday in their second match of the ongoing AFCON in Morocco.