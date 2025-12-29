AFCON 2025: Eric Chelle Hails Osimhen As World’s Best Striker

Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has heaped praise on Victor Osimhen, describing the Nigerian star as the best striker in world football.

Osimhen has been a central figure for the Super Eagles in recent years, firmly establishing himself as the team’s first-choice striker.

Now leading Nigeria’s attack at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, the Galatasaray forward is already making his mark.

He opened his 2025 AFCON account in Saturday’s thrilling 3–2 win over Tunisia and also set up a goal, underlining his influence in Nigeria’s campaign.

Chelle Hypes Osimhen

Eric Chelle showered Osimhen with praise during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Super Eagles’ final Group C clash against Uganda.

As reported by Safari on X, the Super Eagles coach described Osimhen as “the best striker in the world,” adding that he hopes his favourite forward scores plenty of goals at the tournament.

Chelle also highlighted the striker’s mindset, noting that Osimhen is fully focused and tipped AFCON 2025 to be a standout competition for him.

Osimhen will be aiming to lead Nigeria to AFCON glory after falling short in the 2023 final against Ivory Coast.

The 27-year-old is also closing in on Rashidi Yekini’s all-time Super Eagles scoring record, with just five goals separating them.

Already assured of a place in the round of 16, the Super Eagles will look to complete a perfect Group C campaign with maximum points when they face Uganda on Tuesday.