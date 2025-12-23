AFCON 2025: Eric Chelle Confident in Super Eagles Defence

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has played down concerns over Nigeria’s defence, expressing full confidence in his available options despite the absence of several key defenders at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
New Telegraph reports that Nigeria’s Super Eagles will kick off their Group C campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday evening at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.
However, they will do so without three key defensive figures: veteran leader William Troost-Ekong, dependable full-back Ola Aina, and highly rated youngster Benjamin Fredrick.
The defensive reshuffle follows a series of setbacks in the build-up to the tournament. Former captain Troost-Ekong officially announced his retirement from international football on December 4, shortly after the provisional squad was unveiled, bringing an end to a decade-long spell with the national team.
Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina continues his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury sustained during June’s World Cup qualifiers, while 20-year-old Benjamin Fredrick—widely tipped as a potential breakout star in Morocco—has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a knee injury in training with Belgian club FCV Dender.
Eric Chelle Backs S’Eagles Despite Defensive Injuries