AFCON 2025: Eric Chelle Confident in Super Eagles Defence

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has played down concerns over Nigeria’s defence, expressing full confidence in his available options despite the absence of several key defenders at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

New Telegraph reports that Nigeria’s Super Eagles will kick off their Group C campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday evening at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

However, they will do so without three key defensive figures: veteran leader William Troost-Ekong, dependable full-back Ola Aina, and highly rated youngster Benjamin Fredrick.

The defensive reshuffle follows a series of setbacks in the build-up to the tournament. Former captain Troost-Ekong officially announced his retirement from international football on December 4, shortly after the provisional squad was unveiled, bringing an end to a decade-long spell with the national team.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina continues his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury sustained during June’s World Cup qualifiers, while 20-year-old Benjamin Fredrick—widely tipped as a potential breakout star in Morocco—has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a knee injury in training with Belgian club FCV Dender.

Eric Chelle Backs S’Eagles Despite Defensive Injuries

Despite the absence of those key figures, Chelle struck a calm and confident tone when speaking to reporters at his pre-match press conference in Fès. “No, I’m not worried,” Chelle told the media ahead of the Tanzania clash. “I trust my players. Of course, I’d prefer these guys [Troost-Ekong, Fredrick, and Aina] to be here, but now I’m with my squad, and I trust them so much.” The Franco-Malian coach, eager to redeem himself with the Super Eagles following their failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, stressed that defensive strength is a shared responsibility across the team, not one that rests solely on the backline. “We have a strong defence, we’ve worked a lot on it. We are focused on our game plan, and when you want to defend, it’s not only about the defenders; it’s about all the players on the pitch,” Chelle added. Nigeria will aim to preserve their unbeaten record against the Taifa Stars as they look to open its tournament campaign with a victory.