AFCON 2025: Ekong Defiant Eagles Can Win Tournament

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, has said the team is determined to go one better than they did at the last edition in Cote d’Ivoire, where they lost in the final to the host nation, as they head to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco in December.

In an interview with CAFOnline.com, the Saudi Arabiabased defender said that the painful defeat has made the team stronger and more united in their pursuit of glory. “The team is excited,” Ekong said. “Last AFCON left a lasting impression on all of us.

I feel like this group is really motivated to have another chance to try and win the trophy. We learned a lot from the last final. Cote d’Ivoire were the better team on the day, but we gained valuable experience.

Some of our players were playing in a major final for the first time. Now, we know what it takes to go all the way.”

Ekong, who plays for AlKholood FC, made it clear that the team’s only goal is to lift the trophy this time around. He believes that Nigeria has the quality and experience to do it, but he also cautioned against complacency.