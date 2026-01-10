Egypt edged defending champions Ivory Coast in a thrilling 3–2 quarter-final victory to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 semifinals on Saturday at the Grand Stade d’Agadir.

The clash between two of Africa’s most decorated national teams produced drama, momentum swings, and late-game pressure before Egypt secured its place in the semifinals.

The Pharaohs will now await the winner of the Senegal vs Mali tie for a shot at a place in the final.

Egypt struck early on, with Omar Marmoush giving his side a fourth-minute lead, calmly converting a chance after a well-worked build-up put the hosts ahead.

Egypt doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute when Ramy Rabia rose above the Ivorian defence to power home a header from a corner, putting the seven-time champions firmly in control.

But the momentum shifted before halftime when Egypt’s Ahmed Abou El Fotouh turned a cross into his own net, allowing the Elephants to halve the deficit and renew hope shortly before the break.

In the second half, Egypt’s talisman Mohamed Salah restored a two-goal cushion with a composed finish off a well-timed assist.

His strike, the decisive one, came in the 52nd minute, extending the Pharaohs’ lead and quieting much of the Ivorian optimism.

Ivory Coast refused to go quietly, and Guéla Doué pulled one back in the closing stages, firing home from close range to set up a nervy finale for the Egyptian defence.

Despite late pressure, the Pharaohs held on to secure the 3–2 win.

The meeting revived one of Africa’s classic football rivalries. Egypt, historically the continent’s most successful side with seven titles, entered the knockout round after a dramatic extra-time victory over Benin.

Ivory Coast, the defending champions, had earlier showcased strong form, dominating Burkina Faso 3–0 in their Round of 16 fixture.

Egypt’s coach, Hossam Hassan, praised his players’ resilience after the match, acknowledging the quality of their opponents and the intensity of the contest.

Ivory Coast boss Emerse Fae also spoke after the game, underscoring how tough it was to come up against a side with Egypt’s rich history and tactical discipline.

With this win, Egypt advances to the AFCON 2025 semifinals, keeping their hopes of an eighth continental crown alive.

The Pharaohs will meet Senegal or Mali in the next round as they continue their bid for glory in Morocco.

Despite the loss, Ivory Coast exits the tournament having delivered an exciting and closely contested performance, underlining their status as one of Africa’s elite footballing nations.