December 17, 2024
AFCON 2025: Eagles To Know Group Foes January 27

The Super Eagles will know their group opponents at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on January 27, 2025, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that the draw for the tournament will be held in Rabat, Morocco.

CAF announced the draw date at the end of its executive committee meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday. The Super Eagles finished second at the last edition of the AFCON.

They lost 2-1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire 2-1 in the final. The West Africans will be looking to win a fourth AFCON title in Morocco. The competition will run from Sunday, December 21, 2025, to Sunday, January 18, 2026.

