AFCON 2025: Eagles Survive Benin Scare, Fly To Morocco Unbeaten

Super Eagles yesterday maintained their unbeaten streak in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they forced the Cheetahs of Benin Republic to a 1-1 draw in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire to celebrate their qualification to the competition.

The Eagles had secured their passage to the tournament before kickoff in Abidjan after Libya defeated Rwanda 1-0 in Kigali but their celebration was dampened when Muhammed Tijanni headed home the opener for the Beninoise in the 16th minute.

The desperate Nigerians couldn’t level up before the break despite many efforts. Striker Victor Osimhen missing a sitter captured a frustrating night the Eagles were enduring.

However, the team looked more purposeful in their play when Coach Austin Eguavoen made tactical changes. Moses Simon replaced Gabriel Osho, Raphael Onyedika came in for Kelechi Iheanacho while Victor Boniface replaced Alex Iwobi.

The effort paid off in the 81st minute when Osimhen jumped to meet Simon’s cross and headed into the right corner of the net to level up for the team.

