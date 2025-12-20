AFCON 2025: Eagles Have Lost Fear Factor In Africa –Oliseh

…still backs team to top Group C

A former Super Eagles Skipper and Head Coach, Sunday Oliseh, has said that despite the recent shortcoming of the senior national team, the team is still good enough to emerge tops of the Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations.

2025 AFCON finals kicks off on Sunday in Morocco with Nigeria drawn in same group with Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

Oliseh said there were many issues that could play out but if the players rise up to the challenge, the Eagles will emerge tops at the end of the preliminary stage of the competition.

The former Juventus player said: “If you are looking at it, Uganda from my knowledge has been in Morocco. The idea of Uganda going there early already tells you that this nation is not going to AFCON to play.

“Why won’t Uganda be motivated to come against us? Because they looked at our 2026 World Cup run and we had difficulties beating Lesotho, Zimbabwe and the South African team and we lost against Republic of Benin. These nations now feel like they have a chance.

“When you are a big nation, one advantage you have is that many nations will be based on your reputation. We don’t have the fear factor anymore as a nation.

“That group is going to be difficult but interestingly, we can still manage to come out tops in that group. The Eagles can do it, they have to raise their mentality to excel.”