AFCON 2025: Eagles Camp Opens December 8 As Chelle Submits 55-Man List

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has submitted a 55-man provisional list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, marking the first major step in Nigeria’s preparations for next month’s tournament in Morocco.

The expanded list signals Chelle’s intent to build strong competition for places as he looks to improve on Nigeria’s runners-up finish at the last AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

Team sources said the Eagles’ camp will open on December 8 in Morocco, but the squad will be trimmed long before then.

Chelle is expected to cut the list to between 24 and 27 players, depending on guidelines from the Nigeria Football Federation and CAF’s updated squad rules.