AFCON 2025: Don’t Mind NFF, Play For Your Families, Nigeria, Oboabona Tells Eagles

Former Super Eagles defender, Godfrey Oboabona, has called on the national team players to ignore the distractions coming from the ongoing issues around the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and focus fully on doing the country proud at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, kicking off on December 21.

Oboabona, who was part of the historic 2013 AFCONwinning squad, reminded the players that representing Nigeria goes beyond any administrative drama.

According to him, “Playing for Nigeria is bigger than any drama around the NFF. You are representing your family, your supporters, and your country, not the politics.”

He urged the Eagles to remain united and keep their eyes on the main assignment, saying the competition will demand strong concentration and mental discipline.

“The players must shut out the noise and stay focused on their jobs. When the team performs well, it lifts everyone, including the federation. But when results go wrong, it affects the whole system,” he told sports247. ng.

Oboabona stressed that the team must not allow any internal or external issues to enter the camp, warning that only a committed and tightly-knit squad can succeed on such a big stage. “Focus and unity will be key.

This is the time for the boys to stand together and show character,” he added. He also reminded the players that Nigerians are still hurting after the disappointment of missing out on the 2026 World Cup, making AFCON 2025 even more important for national pride.