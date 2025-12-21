Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again shown his deep interest in Nigerian football by staking $25,000 (about ₦36 million) on the Super Eagles’ opening match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The award-winning singer took to his X, page on Sunday to share an image of his betting slip, urging support for the national team with the caption, “Let’s get this W Nigeria.”

The wager, placed via the Stake app, predicts that both Nigeria and Tanzania will score, with a possible payout of $96,564, estimated at ₦140 million.

This is not the first time Davido has made headlines for backing the Super Eagles financially.

Before Nigeria’s recent World Cup qualifying clash against Gabon, the music star reportedly staked $10,000 (around ₦15 million) on a Nigerian victory, also betting on goals from both teams.

READ ALSO:

Although that prediction did not pay off after Nigeria lost the match, Davido has remained openly supportive of the national side.

His latest bet has sparked varied reactions online. While some fans applauded his confidence in the team, others jokingly questioned his loyalty, suggesting the move was more about business than patriotism.

As an ambassador for Stake, some critics have also described the bet as a promotional exercise, though supporters insist it reflects his genuine enthusiasm for the Super Eagles.

However, Nigeria will face Tanzania’s Taifa Stars on Tuesday, December 23, at the Complexe Sportif de Fès in Morocco as they begin their quest for a fourth AFCON title.

Drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia and Uganda, the Super Eagles are widely regarded as favourites, boasting top talents such as Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Historically, Nigeria have never lost a competitive match to Tanzania, a record that further strengthens belief in a positive start to the tournament.

The Super Eagles are currently ranked 38th in the world by FIFA, far ahead of Tanzania, who sit at 112th.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s recent failure to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has slightly dampened expectations, leaving fans hopeful but cautious as the AFCON campaign gets underway.