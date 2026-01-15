American-born Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido and popular TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller were among those who suffered betting losses following the Super Eagles’ dramatic defeat to Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final on Wednesday night.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria and Morocco were locked in a tense contest that ended in goalless after regulation time and extra time.

With neither side able to find a breakthrough, the match was decided by penalties, where Morocco kept their composure to secure a 4–2 shootout victory and book a place in the final.

Ahead of the high-stakes encounter, Davido had publicly declared his confidence in the Super Eagles by sharing a screenshot of his bet slip on social media.

The award-winning singer revealed he had staked a hefty $50,000 on Nigeria to emerge victorious, a move that quickly drew attention and reactions from fans online.

However, the penalty shootout loss meant the wager did not pay off.

Social media personality and influencer Peller also placed his faith and money on the national team.

The TikToker disclosed that he wagered $3,000 on Nigeria to win the match within 90 minutes.

Like Davido, Peller’s bet fell short as the encounter dragged into extra time and ultimately ended in defeat for the Super Eagles.

Reacting to the outcome, Peller took to his social media page with a mix of sarcasm and frustration.

While commending the players for their overall performance, he lamented his financial loss, noting that Nigeria had looked impressive in earlier matches before he decided to place his bet.

His comments sparked conversations online about the unpredictability of football and the risks associated with sports betting.

Despite the disappointment of the loss, many fans praised the Super Eagles for their resilience throughout the tournament, emphasizing that the narrow defeat on penalties did little to diminish their efforts.

For Davido and Peller, the semi-final exit served as a costly reminder that even strong faith in one’s team does not guarantee success on the pitch or at the betting table.