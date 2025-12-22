Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka has suffered an awkward landing while attempting an acrobatic goal celebration, sparking concern among players and fans.

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is renowned not just for its thrilling football, but also for its vibes, memes and moments of pure humour, and the 2025 edition in Morocco wasted no time in delivering classic AFCON comedy.

Leicester City forward Patson Daka provided one of the early light-hearted moments of the tournament during Zambia’s clash with Mali, taking a comical tumble while celebrating a dramatic late equaliser.

What Happened

Patson Daka struck deep into stoppage time to rescue a point for Zambia, scoring a dramatic 92nd-minute equaliser with a fine diving header in their 1–1 Group A opener against Mali in Casablanca. Mali had taken the lead earlier through Lassine Sinayoko’s 62nd-minute effort.

The Leicester City forward connected powerfully with Mathews Banda’s teasing cross to level the contest late on, leaving both sides with a point in Group A.

Hosts Morocco also have three points in the group after their 2–0 victory over Comoros on the opening day.

Amid the celebrations, Daka attempted an acrobatic goal celebration, combining a cartwheel and backflip, but landed awkwardly on his neck and back, sparking immediate concern among fans and commentators.

Fortunately, the striker avoided serious injury and did not require immediate medical treatment on the pitch.

Clips of the incident have since gone viral on social media, drawing a mix of relief and humour over what could have turned into a dangerous moment.