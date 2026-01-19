AFCON 2025: Controversy As Morocco Claim Fair Play Award

Morocco’s Atlas Lions fell short in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final but still earned the tournament’s Fair Play Award, surprising many fans.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the AFCON 2025 ended in dramatic fashion with Senegal’s triumph stealing the spotlight.

Yet controversy also made headlines, as hosts Morocco were surprisingly awarded the tournament’s Fair Play Award, sparking shock across social media.

Turbulent Final Marred By Refereeing Controversy

The AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco was fiercely contested, descending into controversy in the closing stages.

Both teams were evenly matched for much of the game, with opportunities limited in a cautious first half. Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made crucial saves, including a one-on-one stop against Iliman Ndiaye.

Senegal thought they had broken the deadlock late in normal time, only for the goal to be disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Moments later, VAR awarded Morocco a penalty deep into stoppage time, sparking outrage on the Senegal bench and among the players.

Pape Thiaw even instructed his side to walk off in protest, and the Teranga Lions briefly headed toward the dressing room.

It was the calm leadership of Captain Sadio Mané that defused the situation, persuading his teammates to return to the pitch. Justice was served soon after as Édouard Mendy saved Brahim Díaz’s poorly executed Panenka, before Pape Gueye sealed Senegal’s dramatic victory in extra time with a stunning strike.

Fans Slam Decision To Give Morocco Fair Play Accolade

Despite the controversies surrounding Morocco throughout AFCON 2025, the Atlas Lions were awarded the tournament’s Fair Play Award by CAF.

The governing body said the prize recognises “the team that showed the best fair-play spirit during the final phase of the Africa Cup of Nations, in conformity with CAF Fair-play regulations.”

The announcement sparked widespread disbelief and anger, particularly on social media platform X, where “Football won” trended following Senegal’s victory. Fans accused Morocco of benefiting from favourable refereeing decisions, highlighting contentious calls in their wins over Nigeria and Cameroon leading up to the final.

For many, the Fair Play Award seemed at odds with what unfolded on the pitch and throughout the tournament, leaving fans questioning the decision.