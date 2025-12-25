AFCON 2025: Chelsea’s Abadon Leads Golden Boot Contenders

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Golden Boot race is heating up, with Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Jackson, and Elias Achouri leading the scoring charts after the opening round, each netting two goals.

The race for the Golden Boot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is already taking shape after the opening round in Morocco, with three attackers emerging as early leaders.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez, Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, and Tunisia winger Elias Achouri each scored twice, placing them at the top of the scoring charts.

As the tournament moves into the knockout stages, the competition for AFCON 2025’s top scorer promises to be one of the most intense in recent editions.

Mahrez Leads Algeria’s Charge In Style

Riyad Mahrez reaffirmed his key role for Algeria with a captain’s display in Les Fennecs’ dominant 3–0 win over Sudan.

The Al-Ahli winger scored twice, demonstrating his trademark composure, clever movement, and lethal left foot.

Nicolas Jackson Fires For Senegal

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, currently on loan at Bayern, made a strong statement of intent for Senegal.

The 23-year-old scored twice in Senegal’s convincing win over Botswana, showcasing the team’s attacking depth and underlining his rising influence at the international level.

Achouri Delivers When Tunisia Needed Him Most

For Tunisia, Elias Achouri has emerged as a key performer. The winger scored twice against Uganda, leading the Carthage Eagles to an important group-stage win.

Achouri’s direct runs and sharp finishing have made him one of the tournament’s breakout stars, with his impact likely to be crucial as Tunisia aims to progress further.

Strong Chasing Pack Includes Nigerians, African Stars

Close behind the top three is a group of players just one goal shy, all looking to leave their mark in the knockout stages. Among them are:

Lyle Foster (South Africa)

Semi Ajayi (Nigeria)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)

Marvin Anieboh (Equatorial Guinea)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)