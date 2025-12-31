Chelle Struggles With Rotated Lineup Performance

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has admitted that the standout performances of Nigeria’s players in their 3-1 win over Uganda could create selection dilemmas ahead, New Telegraph reports.

With qualification for the Round of 16 already secured following their win over Tunisia, Franco-Malian coach Eric Chelle chose to rest several regular starters.

Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Stanley Nwabali, Semi Ajayi, Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams all began on the bench.

In their place, Francis Uzoho, Ryan Alebiosu, Igoh Ogbu, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, and Paul Onuachu were reinstated in the starting lineup.

Paul Onuachu opened the scoring for the three-time AFCON champions, while Raphael Onyedika sealed the win with a brace, earning the man of the match award. Samuel Chukwueze and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru also played key creative roles, combining for three assists at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

Onyedika, Alebiosu Impress Chelle As Manager Look To Increase Training Intensity

The Club Brugge midfielder impressed both on the pitch and at home, earning praise from his manager for a standout performance.

“I’m happy for him,” the 48-year-old said

Aside from Onyedika, Blackburn’s Ryan Alebiosu made his Super Eagles debut tonight, with coach Chelle sharing his thoughts on the defender’s performance.

“It wasn’t bad at all. He did well; he had a very good state of mind.”

The former Mali coach concluded that tonight’s team performance will give him more selection headaches ahead of the Round of 16.

“I’m happy with the performance of a lot of players in this team, the whole group.

“So now they’re giving me a really bad headache because I have to make choices; I have a lot of choices to make.

“That’s it, they proved to everyone that this is not a team of eleven players, that it is a group. So, that’s fine.

“The training sessions are going to be with a lot of intensity, and now it’s up to me to make the right choices,” Eric Chelle concluded.

The Super Eagles will be without Blackburn Rovers full-back Alebiosu for the rest of the tournament after he suffered a deep cut to his right leg.