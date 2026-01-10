Coach Eric Chelle has insisted that the Super Eagles have put behind them everything else and will focus hard on achieving victory in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations duel with Algeria’s Fennecs, which will set alight the Grand Stade de Marrakech, in Morocco’s fourth largest city, from 5pm.

“It’s crucial for me to maintain focus on the pitch. While energy matters, the mindset is paramount. Our group will remain united,” Chelle said.

“This match is critical against a formidable opponent. We are in the process of determining our game-plan. I hold a deep respect for this Algerian team; their staff operates with exceptional professionalism.

I’m not dwelling on revenge for 2019. My priority is to compete fiercely and secure qualification.” Algeria trumped the last AFCON clash between both teams – a 2019 semifinal encounter at the Cairo International Stadium that ended with Riyad Mahrez scoring the winner from a free-kick at the edge of the box in added time, leaving goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi with no chance.

On his part, Bosnian-Swiss Vladimir Petković, the Fennecs’ manager, believes his team has the quality to extend its winning streak against the Super Eagles, who have not tasted victory against the North African country since a 3-1 triumph in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo in November 2016.

“The most important thing is the state of mind. It all starts from there, and from that point of view, we are irreproachable.

We have the reliability and the quality,” he said. Saturday’s match will be the 25th clash between both teams at senior level, with the Fennecs having won 10 times and the Eagles having clinched victory on nine occasions in regulation time.

Five previous confrontations have ended in draws, but the Eagles claimed a penalty shootout win in one of them – a semifinal encounter at the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations also hosted by Morocco.

After the regulation and extra time ended 1-1, Nigeria won 9-8 in a penalty shootout that went into sudden death and saw some players kicking twice.

A fierce shot just outside the box by Samuel Okwaraji (of blessed memory) was deflected into his own net by defender Abderrazak Belgherbi in the first half, but the Fennecs pulled level with four minutes left of the encounter through Rachid Maatar.

Nigeria triumphed when goalkeeper Peter Rufai (of blessed memory) saved from Lakhdar Belloumi.