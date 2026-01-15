AFCON 2025: Chelle Breaks Down Why Super Eagles Lost

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has candidly explained the factors behind Nigeria’s defeat to Morocco, admitting his side struggled to match their opponents’ level in Wednesday night’s clash.

Nigeria’s quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title came to an end on Wednesday night as the host nation, Morocco edged the Super Eagles 4–2 on penalties following a tense, goalless 120 minutes.

Eric Chelle’s side entered the semi-final in formidable form, having won all five of their previous matches, and were widely tipped to overcome the hosts and secure a place in the final.

Touted as a “Final before the final,” the encounter saw Nigeria’s usually free-flowing attack neutralised by a well-organised Moroccan defence, backed by a vocal home crowd of over 65,000 supporters.

Despite scoring 14 goals en route to the last four, the Super Eagles were unable to impose their attacking rhythm against the Atlas Lions.

With neither side finding a breakthrough in regulation or extra time, the tie was decided by penalties, where Morocco held their nerve to seal victory and end Nigeria’s campaign.

Chelle Speaks On Semi-Final Loss To Morocco

In a post-match interview, Super Eagles head coach acknowledged that his team lacked the physical intensity that had propelled them through the tournament.

READ ALSO:

“We played this match with high pressing, because if you don’t press, you leave spaces and the situation becomes very complicated,” Chelle said.

“From a technical point of view, the Super Eagles weren’t at the same level as we displayed in our other matches.

“I don’t want to say the reason was fatigue, but the truth is that we lacked movement and power.”

The loss was made even more bitter by missed penalties from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi, which ultimately decided the shootout.

Nigeria now turns its attention to the third-place playoff against Egypt on Saturday, while Morocco advances to face Senegal in the AFCON final.