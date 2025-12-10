AFCON 2025: Chelle Battles Squad Deadline, Unpaid Salaries

Barely 11 days to the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is at the centre of an intense situation with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over unpaid salaries, just as he is yet to unveil his final squad for the tournament.

The 2025 AFCON will be played from December 21 to January 18, 2026, in Morocco and Nigeria, and the 23 other sides are allowed to select up to 28 players for the 2025 finals.

The deadline for naming squads is Thursday, December 11, and the mandatory release date for clubs to make players available is Monday, December 15.

The Nigeria Football Federation published Chelle’s 54-man provisional list last Tuesday, ahead of Thursday’s deadline by the Confederation of African Football.

However, it appears the final squad is not the only pressing issue on the coach’s desk, as reports surfaced on Tuesday that the Franco-Malian is owed three months’ salary.

“Nigeria coach Eric Chelle is owed three months’ salary and bonuses ahead of the AFCON,” journalist Shina Okeleji posted via X on Tuesday.

“The Malian, who led the Eagles to the 2026 World Cup play-off, has, however, yet to make an official complaint to his employers (the NFF) about the non-payment of his salary.”

In response to the allegations, a top official of the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed that the coach would be paid soon.

“Eric came to see us, and we explained the processes. His money will be paid. We have paid him even ahead before, and this time, we are waiting for cash backing from finance. The money on paper has been paid, and the coach is aware,” the source said.

“When they paid him two months ahead, all these were not glorified, and we don’t need this now,” he added.

In May, Chairman of the National Sports Commission Shehu Dikko revealed that the commission made provisions for the upfront payment of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle’s salary until October through a presidentially endorsed support group as part of efforts to stabilise Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

“We worked with the Nigeria Football Federation to appoint the coach, and although the NFF signed his contract, we, through the support group, decided to cover his salary until October.

This will give the NFF space to secure long-term funding and sponsorship,” Dikko said in an interview with former Nigeria international Segun Odegbami on Eagle 7 Sports Radio 103.7 FM.

Chelle, who was appointed in January by the NFF, concluded Nigeria’s ill-fated 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

After sneaking into the African play-off, the Super Eagles lost on penalties to DR Congo in the final, marking an unfortunate back-to-back World Cup misses for Nigeria.

AFCON 2025 will be Chelle’s third major assignment with Nigeria, and the Super Eagles will compete in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania.

The Eagles’ camp is scheduled to open on Wednesday, December 10, in Egypt, with an unofficial pre-tournament friendly also booked with the Pharaohs for December 16.

The Super Eagles begin their campaign on December 23, 2025, against Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fès in Fès, while Tunisia face Uganda the same day at the Stade Annexe of Prince Moulay in Rabat.

The biggest game in the group comes on December 27, when Nigeria take on Tunisia in Fès, as Uganda and Tanzania square off in Rabat.

The final round of Group C matches will be played simultaneously on December 31, with Uganda facing Nigeria in Fès and Tunisia meeting Tanzania in Rabat.

Nigeria, runners-up at the last AFCON after losing 2–1 to hosts Ivory Coast, are seeking a fourth continental title. The Super Eagles previously won the competition in 1980, 1994 and 2013.