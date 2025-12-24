Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has admitted to making tactical errors despite guiding the Super Eagles to a 2-1 win over Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Super Eagles opened their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a crucial victory, taking an early lead when Semi Ajayi rose to head home and put Nigeria in control in the opening stages.

Tanzania responded well to going behind and were rewarded for their pressure when Charles M’Mombwa equalised, setting up a more competitive contest.

Nigeria responded almost immediately, as Ademola Lookman struck with a clinical finish just two minutes after conceding, restoring the Super Eagles’ lead and sealing all three points. What Chelle Said: Despite the victory, Chelle remained self-critical in his post-match assessment, emphasising that there is still room for improvement as the tournament progresses. Reflecting on his decisions, he admitted that while some choices worked, others did not. “What matters is that the team reacted well after conceding. We showed character, but tactically I know I can do better.” The coach commended his players for their resilience, especially in the way they responded after Tanzania’s equaliser. “The reaction was important. When you concede like that, the game can change, but the players stayed focused and showed quality,” he said. The Super Eagles are aiming to secure their fourth Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco.