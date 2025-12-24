Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has admitted to making tactical errors despite guiding the Super Eagles to a 2-1 win over Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Super Eagles opened their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a crucial victory, taking an early lead when Semi Ajayi rose to head home and put Nigeria in control in the opening stages.
Tanzania responded well to going behind and were rewarded for their pressure when Charles M’Mombwa equalised, setting up a more competitive contest.
