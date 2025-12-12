Cameroon’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 preparations have plunged into chaos, as Samuel Eto’o and national team manager Marc Brys clash in a full-blown power struggle.

Just days before the tournament, the Indomitable Lions are facing an unprecedented dilemma: two competing squads, each supported by a different authority within Cameroonian football.

Eto’o Names Pagou As New Coach As Shock Squad Sparks Outrage

The turmoil began when Eto’o, in his fourth year as president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, sidelined Marc Brys and appointed David Pagou as head coach via an emergency committee decision on December 1.

David Pagou, already listed as Cameroon’s coach on FIFA’s website and unveiled at a press conference with an entirely new backroom staff, presented a 28-man AFCON squad that shocked the nation.

Missing from the list were three of Cameroon’s biggest stars: André Onana, Eric Choupo-Moting, and Vincent Aboubakar.

New Telegraph gathered that Eto’o allegedly influenced Aboubakar’s exclusion to protect his own all-time national scoring record, with the veteran striker just 12 goals shy of surpassing him.

The omissions sparked outrage among fans and deepened the confusion within the camp, with AFCON just days away.

Brys Refuses To Accept Dismissal, Fires Back With His Own Squad

In a dramatic turn, Marc Brys, insisting he remains legally employed by Cameroon’s Ministry of Sport until September 2026, outright rejected Eto’o’s decision.

Asserting that the federation had no authority to dismiss him, the Belgian coach released his own AFCON squad on Wednesday, reinstating Onana, Choupo-Moting, and Aboubakar.

Speaking to The New Telegraph, a visibly furious Brys stated: “It’s always been Eto’o’s goal to get me out as quickly as possible. From the very first minute, he insulted me, and I reacted.”

He accused Eto’o of hand-picking a squad unfit to compete, arguing: “How can you go to the Africa Cup of Nations without a world-class goalkeeper? Or without Aboubakar?” Brys doubled down on TV5 Monde, stating he remained the only state-recognised coach until a presidential decree said otherwise.

With a history of clashes, including a prior walkout threat and Eto’o’s six-month FIFA ban in 2024, the fractured relationship has now plunged Cameroon into a full-blown crisis, overshadowing their AFCON campaign with confusion, distrust and a battle for control at the highest level of the game.