AFCON 2025: CANAL+, SuperSport Partner CAF For Live Coverage

CANAL+ is proud to announce that its MultiChoice subsidiary, Super- Sport, has secured broadcast rights for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 (TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025.

When the 35th edition of the tournament kicks off in Morocco on 21 December 2025, CANAL+ will become the first global broadcaster to bring viewers the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, the massive African football showpiece, in French, English, Portuguese and local indigenous languages.

The group made the announcement on November 6, 2025, confirming that SuperSport has concluded a broadcast rights deal with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the right to broadcast the tournament. CANAL+ Africa CEO, David Mignot, said: “Our newly-formed merger with the MultiChoice Group has already unlocked opportunities and benefits for our customers.

And this year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 is a great demonstration of the power and potential of this common ambition: bringing together our expertise to offer unprecedented coverage.

Our subscribers will be part of the most spectacular celebration of African football.” CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, said: “This is an exciting day for CAF and for African football. When the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations takes place in Morocco in December, Africans everywhere — on the continent and across the diaspora — will be watching with pride.

Millions will follow the games on television, celebrating the best that African football has to offer. Rendani Ramovha, Director of Sport Content English and Portuguese-speaking Africa for MultiChoice (a CANAL+ company), said: “We are especially proud to be able to bring the story of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, live to all our viewers.”