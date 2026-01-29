The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board has issued a series of sanctions against the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football, as well as several players and officials, following incidents during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, CAF confirmed the measures were imposed for breaches of the CAF Disciplinary Code, citing violations of fair play, loyalty, and integrity during and after the final.

Among the sanctions, Senegal head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw was suspended for five CAF-sanctioned matches for what CAF described as “unsporting conduct” and actions that brought the game into disrepute.

CAF also confirmed that Thiaw has been fined USD 100,000 as part of the disciplinary action.

CAF also imposed further sanctions on Senegal, suspending Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye for two official CAF matches due to unsporting behaviour towards the referee.

Fellow Senegal international Ismaila Sarr received an identical two-match suspension for similar conduct directed at the match officials.

In addition, the Confederation of African Football fined the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) USD 300,000 for the improper conduct of its supporters, citing actions that brought the game into disrepute and violated the CAF Disciplinary Code’s principles of fair play and integrity.

CAF also fined the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) USD 300,000 for the unsporting conduct of its players and technical staff, citing violations of the CAF Disciplinary Code’s principles of fair play, loyalty, and integrity. CAF added that the actions of the Senegalese delegation brought the game into disrepute.

In a separate ruling, the FSF was further fined USD 15,000 for team misconduct after five Senegal players were shown cautions during the match.

Regarding Morocco, CAF handed a two-match suspension to national team defender Achraf Hakimi for unsporting behaviour. One of the two matches has been suspended for a period of one year from the date of the decision.

Midfielder Ismaël Saibari was suspended for three official CAF matches and fined 100,000 dollars for unsporting behaviour.

The FRMF was fined 200,000 dollars for the inappropriate behaviour of stadium ball boys during the final.

CAF also imposed a fine of 100,000 dollars on the Moroccan federation for the improper conduct of its players and technical staff, who invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the referee’s work.

An additional fine of 15,000 dollars was issued for the use of lasers by Moroccan supporters during the match.

The AFCON final, played at the Stade Mohammed V in Rabat on January 18, 2026, descended into chaos in the closing moments of regulation time.

With the score level at 0–0, a Senegal goal was ruled out for offside, before a VAR review moments later awarded hosts Morocco a penalty deep into stoppage time. The decision sparked furious protests from the Senegalese camp.

In response, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw led his players off the pitch, triggering chaotic scenes that required security intervention. After a lengthy delay, the Senegalese team eventually returned to the field.

Morocco’s penalty was saved by goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, forcing the match into extra time. Senegal went on to claim the title when midfielder Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal early in the first half of extra time.

Both CAF and FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned the conduct that marred the final. CAF also ruled on a protest submitted by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) concerning alleged breaches of Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations by the FSF.

“The CAF Disciplinary Board rejected the protest lodged by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football regarding alleged violations by the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football of Articles 82 and 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, relating to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final,” the statement added.