AFCON 2025: CAF Strip Senegal Of Title, Award Morocco Trophy

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday stunned fans by stripping the Senegal National Football team of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and awarding the trophy to the hosts, Morocco.

Announcing the development on March 17, CAF said the decision followed a ruling by its Appeal Board, which found that Senegal forfeited the final after walking off the pitch in protest of a controversial penalty decision.

Citing Article 84 of the tournament regulations, CAF declared the match forfeited, effectively handing Morocco the title and bringing a dramatic end to the competition.

CAF Reverses Final Outcome Following Senegal Walkout

Senegal national football team were initially crowned champions after a 1–0 victory over the Morocco national football team in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 final, seemingly securing their second continental title.

However, the match was overshadowed by controversy after Senegal players left the pitch for over 10 minutes in protest of a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

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The spot-kick, eventually taken by Brahim Díaz, was missed, and play resumed before Senegal held on to their lead until full-time. Despite the result initially standing, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football filed an official complaint, arguing that Senegal’s actions breached Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations.

Although the Confederation of African Football Disciplinary Board first dismissed the protest and upheld the result, the CAF Appeal Board later overturned that decision. Citing Article 84, the board ruled that Senegal had effectively forfeited the final by walking off the pitch, leading to the reversal of the outcome.

Morocco Crowned 2025 AFCON Champions After Historic Ruling

Following the ruling of the Confederation of African Football (AFCON) Appeal Board, the Morocco national football team has officially been crowned champions of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 in one of the most controversial decisions in African football history.

The verdict nullifies the Senegal national football team’s victory on the pitch and awards the title to the tournament hosts.

Morocco had maintained that Senegal’s temporary walkout had a “material impact” on the match, a position that ultimately proved decisive in the appeal. The ruling highlights CAF’s firm stance on enforcing its regulations regarding match abandonment and team conduct.

The decision is likely to trigger widespread debate across the football world, as it represents a rare case of a major continental final being settled off the pitch. For Senegal, it marks a painful and historic setback, while Morocco celebrates an extraordinary and unexpected triumph on home soil.