The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Morocco’s Local Organising Committee have introduced strict safety measures to safeguard players, fans, and the overall integrity of the tournament.

The CAF, together with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, has released a detailed list of items banned at all tournament venues, including a strict prohibition on alcohol and laser pointers.

Announced ahead of the tournament’s December kickoff, the new measures are designed to create a safe, fair, and family-friendly environment for Africa’s premier football event.

Zero Tolerance For Distractions And Unsporting Conduct

CAF’s ban on laser pointers comes after repeated incidents in African clubs and international competitions, where fans used the devices to distract players, especially goalkeepers, during crucial moments.

“The use of laser pointers is a blatant form of cheating and a dangerous safety hazard. CAF is sending a clear message that there will be zero tolerance for any action that endangers players or undermines the integrity of the game,” a LOC official said.

CAF has faced increasing pressure from teams, officials, and analysts to take action against the practice, which has frequently attracted negative international attention to African football.

Alcohol Ban In Line With Host Nation Laws

In accordance with Moroccan law and cultural norms, the sale and consumption of alcohol will be strictly prohibited inside and around all six AFCON 2025 host stadiums.

The ban also covers glass bottles, cans, and similar containers, further strengthening safety measures for large-scale sporting events.

CAF and the LOC emphasised that the policy underscores Morocco’s commitment to hosting a safe, well-organised tournament while adhering to national regulations.

Full List of Prohibited Items

CAF confirmed that the following items will be strictly banned from all stadiums:

Weapons, sharp objects, and pyrotechnics (including flares, fireworks, and explosives)

Laser pointers

Alcohol and illegal substances

Glass bottles, cans, and similar containers

Large bags and backpacks beyond approved size limits Banners or materials with political, religious, or offensive messages The restrictions are part of a broader security framework jointly developed by CAF and Moroccan authorities, including extensive training programs for safety commanders and security personnel across all host cities. With African stars like Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, and Achraf Hakimi set to headline the tournament, CAF emphasized that the priority is to ensure the focus remains squarely on the action on the pitch.