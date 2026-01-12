CAF Launches Probe Into Algeria– Nigeria AFCON Clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has launched a formal investigation into what it called “Unacceptable behaviour” during the quarter-final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, CAF confirmed it is reviewing incidents from two high-profile quarter-final matches: host nation Morocco against Cameroon, and Nigeria versus Algeria.

What CAF Said:

CAF stated that match officials’ reports and video footage have been reviewed, with initial findings indicating possible misconduct involving players and officials during the matches.

The continental body added that the cases have now been formally referred to its Disciplinary Board for further investigation.

“The CAF Disciplinary Board will conduct a thorough investigation, and appropriate action will be taken should any individual be found guilty of wrongdoing,” the statement read.

Beyond the incidents on the pitch, CAF revealed it is also reviewing video evidence of alleged misconduct by media personnel in the mixed zone, the area designated for controlled post-match interactions.The organisation condemned any inappropriate behaviour during its competitions, especially actions targeting match officials or tournament organisers.CAF reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward conduct that threatens the integrity of its events. “CAF will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any individual whose actions fall below the standards of professionalism and respect expected at CAF competitions,” the organisation emphasised.

The investigation comes amid increased scrutiny and controversy over refereeing decisions and post-match conduct at AFCON 2025, as several quarter-final matches sparked strong reactions from teams, officials, and fans.