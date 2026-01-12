CAF Launches Probe Into Algeria– Nigeria AFCON Clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has launched a formal investigation into what it called “Unacceptable behaviour” during the quarter-final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025.
In a statement issued on Sunday, CAF confirmed it is reviewing incidents from two high-profile quarter-final matches: host nation Morocco against Cameroon, and Nigeria versus Algeria.
What CAF Said:
CAF stated that match officials’ reports and video footage have been reviewed, with initial findings indicating possible misconduct involving players and officials during the matches.
The continental body added that the cases have now been formally referred to its Disciplinary Board for further investigation.
“The CAF Disciplinary Board will conduct a thorough investigation, and appropriate action will be taken should any individual be found guilty of wrongdoing,” the statement read.
READ ALSO:
- AFCON 2025: Nigeria Vs Morocco Semi-Finals Preview
- AFCON: Algeria Defender, Mandi Admits S’Eagles’ Superiority
- Zidane Criticised After Touchline Clash Following Nigeria–Algeria Defeat
“CAF will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any individual whose actions fall below the standards of professionalism and respect expected at CAF competitions,” the organisation emphasised.