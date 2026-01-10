The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a major financial incentive for Nigeria’s Super Eagles following their impressive victory over Algeria at the ongoing 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a congratulatory message to the players, Rabiu praised the team for lifting the nation’s spirit with their performance and assured them of his support as they head into the semi-finals of the competition.

To motivate the team further, the BUA Group Chairman pledged a cash reward of $500,000 to the Nigerian players if they win their semi-final match, with an additional $50,000 for every goal scored in that game.

Rabiu also outlined an even bigger reward should the Super Eagles go on to clinch the tournament.

According to him, a $1 million bonus awaits the team for winning the final, alongside a $100,000 incentive for each goal scored in the final match.

He expressed confidence in the team’s ability to continue making Nigerians proud, urging the players to maintain their winning momentum as they carry the hopes of the country forward.

The pledge adds to growing private-sector support for Nigerian sports and underscores the rising optimism surrounding the Super Eagles’ campaign.