Algeria booked a place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a dramatic 1–0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo after extra time in Rabat on Tuesday night.

The Round of 16 encounter was finely balanced for much of the contest, with both sides cancelling each other out over 90 minutes as chances were limited and defences stayed organised.

With the score still goalless at full time, the match headed into extra time, where tension rose as neither team wanted the tie to be decided by penalties.

As the match progresses, Algeria gradually began to assert more attacking intent.

READ ALSO:

Fares Chaibi tested DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi with a low strike that was pushed away, while Baghdad Bounedjah followed up with a clever run into the box but was again denied by the impressive Mpasi.

Just as the game seemed destined for a shootout, the breakthrough arrived in the penultimate minute of extra time.

Substitute Adil Boulbina collected the ball on the edge of the area, shifted onto his stronger foot and fired a powerful effort that crashed in off the underside of the crossbar, sparking wild celebrations among the Algerian players and supporters.

The goal proved decisive, sealing victory for the 2019 champions in a physically demanding contest.

For Boulbina, who had seen limited minutes earlier in the tournament, it was a defining moment as he was mobbed by teammates at the final whistle.

Algeria’s reward is a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Saturday, January 10.

The fixture revives memories of the 2019 AFCON semi-final, where Algeria edged Nigeria 2–1 on their way to lifting the trophy.