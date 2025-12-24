AFCON 2025: Algeria Clinch Convincing 3–0 Victory Over Sudan

Algeria delivered a commanding performance in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), cruising to a 3–0 victory over Sudan at Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat on Wednesday evening.

The win places the Desert Foxes atop Group E after the first round of fixtures.

From the outset, Algeria looked the more composed and dynamic side, asserting control with swift ball circulation and probing attacks.

Their captain, Riyad Mahrez, set the tone early, curling home a precise left-footed strike in the second minute to break the deadlock and seize the initiative.

Sudan’s hopes of staying competitive were dealt a significant blow just before halftime when defender Salaheldin Adil received a second yellow card in the 39th minute, reducing his team to ten men.

READ ALSO:

The dismissal shifted the momentum entirely in Algeria’s favour, allowing them to dominate possession and dictate the tempo after the break.

After the interval, Algeria continued to pressure the depleted Sudanese defence. Mahrez doubled his tally and Algeria’s advantage in the 61st minute, calmly finishing from a well-constructed attack that showcased his veteran composure and clinical finishing.

With Sudan struggling to mount any sustained response, Algeria sealed the contest in the 85th minute when substitute Ibrahim Maza slotted home the third goal off a headed knockdown, ensuring all three points for the North Africans.

The victory was built on a balanced team display: solid defensive organisation and creative attacking play. Mahrez, in particular, was influential throughout, orchestrating Algeria’s forward thrusts and providing leadership on the pitch.

His early goal and follow-up strike underscored his continued importance to Les Fennecs’ campaign ambitions.

Despite the loss, Sudan showed moments of resilience, especially in the early stages before the red card.

However, playing a man down for over half the match made it difficult to generate significant attacking opportunities. Their performance was further contextualised by broader national challenges, with the squad aiming to inspire supporters despite difficult circumstances back home.

Algeria will now turn their focus to their next Group E fixture, confident after a statement win that underlines their credentials as serious contenders in this year’s tournament. Sudan, meanwhile, will need to regroup and reassess ahead of their upcoming matches, mindful of the fine margins at this level of competition.