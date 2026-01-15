Akor Adams Voices Frustration Over Ghanaian Referee’s Decisions

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has voiced his frustration over the referee’s decisions after Nigeria’s penalty shootout loss to Morocco in the 2025 AFCON semi-final on Wednesday.

Akor Adams, who spent 98 minutes on the pitch at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat, struggled to find his rhythm as Morocco’s defence kept him tightly marked throughout the match.

He remained largely on the periphery, unable to influence the game significantly, as the Super Eagles ultimately fell in the penalty shootout.

The defeat not only ended Nigeria’s hopes of AFCON glory but also compounded the disappointment following their absence from the FIFA World Cup.

Adams Criticizes Referee After Semi-Final Loss

Akor Adams’ performance was largely overshadowed by controversy over the refereeing of Nigeria’s semi-final clash.

Ghanaian official Daniel Laryea made several contentious calls that visibly frustrated the Nigerian players and coaching staff.

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone after the game, a clearly disappointed Adams dismissed questions about the team’s display, saying, “Go and interview the referee.”

While Laryea’s officiating drew criticism, placing the blame for the Super Eagles’ loss solely on the referee would be an oversimplification.

Nigeria’s fate was ultimately decided in the penalty shootout, where Samuel Chukwueze missed his spot-kick and Bruno Onyemaechi saw his attempt saved.

Though officiating standards in high-stakes matches remain an ongoing concern for CAF, it was Nigeria’s failure to convert their chances that directly led to their elimination.