AFCON 2025: Akor Adams’ Strike Makes CAF’s Top Five Goals List

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams has received continental acclaim after his goal against Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was selected among the Confederation of African Football’s five best goals of the tournament.

The list, released on CAF’s official TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 X platform, featured Adams’ effort from Nigeria’s quarter-final encounter with Algeria.

His well-taken finish, marked by calm execution and technical quality, helped Nigeria claim a 2–0 win and advance in the competition.

That goal proved pivotal in Nigeria’s overall campaign, which ended with the Super Eagles securing a third-place finish at the tournament.

CAF explained that the top five goals were chosen not only for their visual appeal but also for their significance in shaping key moments and results.

Adams’ inclusion reflects his growing reputation and impact at the continental level.

Other Goals On CAF’s Top Five List

Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco): El Kaabi produced one of the tournament’s most memorable moments with a stunning bicycle kick shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Reacting swiftly to a looping cross, he acrobatically connected to send the ball beyond the goalkeeper in Morocco’s clash with Comoros.

Christian Kofane (Cameroon): Cameroon’s teenage sensation announced his arrival in style with a thunderous long-range strike from about 30 metres against Mozambique.

The effort left the goalkeeper stranded and underlined Kofane’s emergence as one of AFCON 2025’s standout young players.

Adil Boulbina (Algeria): Boulbina delivered a dramatic extra-time winner in Algeria’s round-of-16 showdown with the Democratic Republic of Congo. His composed and powerful finish sealed a 1–0 victory and booked his side’s place in the quarter-finals.

Pape Gueye (Senegal): In a tense and controversial final against hosts Morocco, Gueye struck the decisive blow deep into extra time. His fierce left-footed shot found the top corner to secure a 1–0 win and hand Senegal their second AFCON title.

The 2025 edition of CAF’s top five goals showcases the tournament’s rich variety of talent and moments of brilliance, ranging from audacious acrobatic efforts to unstoppable long-range shots.

Adams’s presence on the list further highlights his rising influence and Nigeria’s strong showing on the African football stage.