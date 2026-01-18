AFCON 2025: Ajadi Hails S’Eagles’ Victory

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for winning the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which concluded on Saturday in Morocco.

The Super Eagles defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 4–2 on penalties in the third-place match. With the victory, the team clinched the bronze medal after competing against 24 countries at the tournament.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Ajadi commended the Super Eagles for finishing third, while specifically praising their determination and commitment to bringing honour to the country.

Ajadi called on the team’s handlers and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to keep the squad together and ensure that the players are adequately rewarded to guarantee future success.

He also advised the Super Eagles’ coaching crew to engage penalty specialists to further train the team in penalty shootouts, while applauding the goalkeeper for saving some of the penalties during the match.

Ajadi used the opportunity to urge the Federal Government and various state governments to prioritise youth development through sporting activities. He stressed that sports could be used to engage the teeming youth population, noting that this would help keep them off the streets and reduce mass unemployment.

The gubernatorial hopeful, who as a philanthropist has consistently placed youth development at the forefront over the years, said governments and well-to-do Nigerians should support youth development initiatives to prevent young people from engaging in social vices.