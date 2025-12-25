Former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has urged Nigeria to prepare for a tough test when they face Tunisia in their next Group C match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s opening match, Yakubu acknowledged that the Super Eagles’ performance was unconvincing and that they were fortunate not to lose points.

The Super Eagles will meet the North African side on Saturday night in a clash expected to play a key role in determining group supremacy, with both teams level on three points after winning their opening fixtures.

Nigeria opened their AFCON campaign with a 2–1 victory over Tanzania, while Tunisia impressed in a 3–1 win against Uganda, a result that places the Carthage Eagles top of the group on goal difference.

What Yakubu Said:

“When you look at the Tanzania game, they had chances to kill the game, and we were lucky to get away with it,” Yakubu said.

The former Everton and Portsmouth striker emphasized that Tunisia could become a much bigger challenge if Nigeria does not strengthen their defense and refine their tactics.

He added, “Against Tunisia, it’s not going to be easy. They are organised, disciplined, and very experienced at this level. It’s going to be a tough one.”

Tunisia lead Group C on goal difference, with Nigeria hot on their heels. A victory for either team on Saturday could nearly guarantee a spot in the knockout stages and may decide the group winner. The eagerly awaited showdown between Nigeria and Tunisia is set to kick off at 9:00 PM Nigerian time.