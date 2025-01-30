AFCON 2025: Agali, Shorunmu Raise The Alarm Over Tricky Group

Share

…warn Eagles against complacency

Two ex-internationals, Victor Agali and Ike Shorunmu, have both warned the Super Eagles against their Africa Cup of Nations group.

They claim that the group is rather tricky and not simple. It would be recalled that the Super Eagles found themselves in Group C of the 2025 tournament alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda on Monday evening.

Nigeria’s opening game was against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania. Speaking with our correspondent, former goal poacher, Victor Agali, said the group looks easy on paper but warned against complacency against any of the opponents, especially Tanzania.

“Yes it looks as if it is easy, but they must beat Tanzania in their opening match,” he said. “The group is a tricky one. Tunisia is not an easy team, but if we can get a win in the opening game, then we will get something against Tunisia, and then we can qualify for the next round.

“I think we’ve passed that stage that we should be scared of going through from the first round. We have the quality that will technically lead us through.”

In his own words, former first-choice goalkeeper, Shorunmu, said any of the three teams can shock Nigeria if the Eagles are not prepared well for the competition.

The former goalkeeper coach of the Super Eagles said no small team again on the continent or the world at large as he called for proper preparation ahead of the AFCON.

