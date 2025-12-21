AFCON 2025: Africa’s Biggest Football Fiesta Begins Today

Morocco confront Comoros in opener

The wait is over as African football takes centre stage in Morocco, where the 35th Africa Cup of Nations will begin tonight. Twentyfour national teams from across the continent will compete for the title in what is expected to be another exciting tournament.

Hosts Morocco will kick off the competition against Comoros Islands, a team known for causing surprises. In recent years, Comoros have recorded impressive wins against bigger teams like Ghana and Tunisia, showing they are not afraid of any opponent.

Their opening match against Morocco will be an early test of the hosts’ preparation and ambition. Morocco go into the tournament as one of the favourites, hoping to win the AFCON for the second time after their only success in 1976.

Over the past decade, the Atlas Lions have grown into a strong and respected team in Africa and beyond. Their historic achievement of reaching the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup three years ago, the first by an African country, has raised expectations ahead of this competition.

While much attention will be on the hosts, other top teams are also chasing the trophy. Defending champions Côte d’Ivoire, record winners Egypt and always competitive Nigeria and Senegal are all expected to challenge strongly, making the tournament highly competitive.

All 52 matches of AFCON 2025 will be shown live on SuperSport via a dedicated AFCON pop-up channel, ensuring fans have uninterrupted access throughout the tournament.

The SuperSport AFCON channel is available on DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 59. In addition, SuperSport is running an Open Access period during AFCON, allowing subscribers on DStv Yanga and GOtv Jolli packages and above to watch AFCON matches without upgrading.

Morocco’s squad includes Africa’s current Player of the Year, Achraf Hakimi, although his fitness is still being closely watched. The defender is working hard to be fully fit so he can play in front of the home fans, where his impact could be very important. As usual, the Africa Cup of Nations has come with the familiar issue of club versus country.

Many of the players involved are based in Europe and other parts of the world, and FIFA allowed only a short period for their release to national teams. This has again attracted criticism, as teams had limited time to prepare, a situation not common with major tournaments elsewhere. Despite these challenges, Morocco is expected to host a wellorganised and successful tournament.

The country last hosted the AFCON in 1988 and is known for its good facilities and strong football culture. As excitement builds across Africa, everything is in place for the opening match. The biggest stage in African football is set, and the fight for continental glory is about to begin.