AFCON 2024: Yemi Alade Performs At Opening Ceremony (Video)

Nigerian Afropop singer, Yemi Alade on Saturday night performed at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Ivory Coast.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the opening ceremony of the AFCON tournament took place at the Stade Olympique Alessane Ouattara in Abidjan.

The 34-year-old Afropop singer partnered with Egyptian rapper, Mohamed Ramadan and Magic System to record the official song ‘AKWAABA’ for AFCON 2024.

It would be recalled hat the sensational singer had earlier announced that she would be performing at the ceremony.

