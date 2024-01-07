AFCON 2024: We’ll Give 100% To Make Nigeria Proud, Iwobi, Lookman Assure

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi has assured Nigerians that the team will give 100% to make the nation proud in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, (AFCON).

Speaking shortly after the team training on Sunday in Dubai, Iwobi in an interview at the team’s hotel said, “The staff know the ability and the quality we have in the team, from each man that’s in the squad and even the ones that met the team, there’s a lot of talent in Nigeria.

“So we have confidence that we can go far in this competition but we have to prove it to ourselves and we can assure Nigerians that we are going to give 100% and make sure we make the nation proud.”

Correspondingly, Nigerian midfielder, Ademola Lookman, noted that there’s a strong mindset within the team.

He said, “As a squad and as a team, we’ve got a strong mindset, we are all together. We are behind each other, as individuals we believe in ourselves and as a team, we believe in ourselves, so that’s the mindset.”

However, ahead of the AFCON, the Super Eagles have continued their preparation at the training camp and players were put through their pace on the training pitch and also played an 11 Vs 11 match training to better prepare them for the opening match against Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.