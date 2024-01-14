AFCON 2024: We Need Good Results – Perseiro

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has highlighted that his squad needs good performances at the ongoing 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Portuguese man discussed the Super Eagles’ AFCON match against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, January 14.

When questioned if the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had paid Peseiro’s unpaid pay and any money owing the players, he responded by saying that money, he claimed, is not now the team’s issue.

“Money and bonuses should be the last discussion, we need good results first. We all need money, but money is the last discussion.

“I don’t discuss my salary and bonuses with the media”, he said.

After dropping their most recent friendly match against Guinea, Peseiro’s team travels to Equatorial Guinea for the match.