AFCON 2024: Super Eagles Jet Off To Abidjan In Native Attires

The Super Eagles are on their way to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

On Wednesday morning, the players and their officials were clad in traditional African garb as they left Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport for Abidjan.

On Tuesday, the delegation travelled from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Lagos.

The team led by Jose Peseiro spent a week in Abu Dhabi refining their AFCON tactics.

Following their arrival on Tuesday night, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave them a send-forth supper.

The Pullman Hotel in Abidjan will serve as the home base for the three-time African champions.

Nigeria’s opening match takes place on Sunday at the Alassanne Quattara Stadium in Ebimpe versus Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea.