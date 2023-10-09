AFCON 2024: Peseiro scouts for more players to boost Eagles’ chances

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has said he is still scouting for more players to fortify his team ahead of the next African Cup of Nations slated to begin in Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.

Peseiro has expressed his desire to win the next AFCON even though his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation. NFF, have set a target of a semifinal finish for him.

The coach reckoned that the assignment before his team is huge, noting that part from the Nations Cup, the World Cup qualifiers later to begin later in the year has also placed enormous pressure on his side and he can’t afford to close his door against any player.

He said his scouting mechanism has continued to yield dividends, citing the discovery of Victor Boniface as a product of this effort.

“Boniface is a player that last season I already evaluated on video through the Scout platform. Then I travelled to Belgium to talk to him. learn about him, the objectives he has and explain the objectives we have,” he told OwngoalNigeria.

“I liked how he played and with the evaluation, we have of him and what he told us about his willingness to play with us. He was doing well in Belgium but my surprise is that he is now doing very well in Belgium because that is a top-5 tier league. Let’s hope he continues to play very well in Germany,” he said.

Meanwhile, Boniface found the back of the net after a two-game drought to help Bayer Leverkusen climb to the top of the Bundesliga

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface was back on the score sheet in Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Cologne after previously going two matches without a goal.

Boniface scored the third goal as Bayer Leverkusen climbed back to the top of the Bundesliga standings with a convincing victory.