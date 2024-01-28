AFCON 2023: Obaseki Celebrates Super Eagles Victory Against Cameroon

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their 2-0 victory against Cameroon in their AFCON round of 16 clash on Saturday night.

In a statement, Obaseki said, “I heartily congratulate the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their well-deserved victory against Cameroon in their AFCON round of 16 clashes, securing a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

“The Super Eagles have continued to give an excellent account of themselves, showcasing exceptional talent, resilience and the indomitable Nigerian spirit.”

“We celebrate your exploits and genius and are confident that you will bring the laurel home,” the governor added.