AFCON 2024: Nwabili Starts As Peseiro Dumps Uzoho

Nigeria will start their quest for their fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title by 3 pm on Sunday when they file out against Equatorial Guinea with the coach, Jose Peseiro, handling Stanley Nwabili his debut in the game.

The coach since taking over has stuck with Francis Uzoho who has been regular in the team in recent years and it came as a big surprise to many seeing him listed among the substitutes.

Also, enjoying his maiden AFCON game is Alhassan Yusuf, who was a late replacement for injured Wilfred Ndidi, as he was also listed among the starting 11.

Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, William Troost-Ekong, Saidu Sanusi, Alex Iwobi, and Frank Onyeka are all in the lineup.

Current Africa Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, will spearhead the attack that has Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon.