AFCON 2024: Jackson To Follow In Footsteps Of Childhood Idols

As the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) gets underway on Saturday evening, Chelsea’s representation at the prestigious tournament comes in the form of Nicolas Jackson, who is part of a Senegal squad looking to defend the title they won two years ago.

It was in 2021 that Senegal ended their long wait to be crowned champions of Africa.

Former Blue Edouard Mendy played a key role in that success, as future Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Jackson was still forging his path at Villarreal when that tournament took place. The forward had made just six first-team appearances for the La Liga side only one of which had been as a starter.

That the 22-year-old is expected to play an important role for the Lions of Teranga in the weeks ahead is a testament to the rapid progress Jackson has made over the past two seasons.

Senegal begin their AFCON campaign on Monday evening as they take on Gambia. Fixtures against Cameroon and Guinea follow for the side that is coached by Aliou Cisse, who guided his country to the title in 2021 and the 2022 World Cup knockout stage.

The tournament which is being held in Cote d’Ivoire provides Jackson with an opportunity to firmly make his mark on the international stage, and also follow in the footsteps of his childhood idols.

‘From across Africa, it was Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba, who was obviously at Chelsea’ Jackson explains. ‘From Senegal, it was El Hadji Diouf and Diomansy Kamara.

‘El Hadji is around the national team now and we talk about what they did when playing for Senegal. We want to do that too. We hope we can win and make history, like the last time we played. We want to repeat that.’

Of course, Drogba and Eto’o are two former Blues who made an indelible mark on African football.

Drogba didn’t get his hands on the AFCON trophy but was named in the Team of the Tournament on three occasions. He also played a pivotal role in helping Cote d’Ivoire qualify for their first World Cup in 2006.

Eto’o, meanwhile, twice won AFCON with Cameroon and still holds the tournament record for the most goals scored (18).

In addition to Mendy and Eto’o, other former Chelsea players to lift the AFCON trophy include Geremi (2000, 2002)) Victor Moses and Mikel John Obi (2013), and Salomon Kalou (2015).