AFCON 2024: Eagles Draw Hosts Cote D’Ivoire in Group A

Nigeria has been drawn in a tough Group A of the 2024 African Cup of Nations alongside hosts Cote d’Ivoire. The draw was held at the Parc Des Expositions in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday.

Other teams in the Super Eagles group for the competition are Guinea- Bissau and Guinea. It is a fair draw for three- time African champions Nigeria as they will be expected to reach the knockout rounds of the tournament along with the host nation.

They will open their campaign against Equatorial Guinea, while Cote d’Ivoire take on Guinea Bissau in the opening match of the biennial competition. The Eagles reached the final of the championship in 1984 when Cote d’Ivoire last hosted this tournament where they list to Cameroon.

AFCON 2023 groups

Group A

Cote Di voire

Nigeria

Equatorial Guinea

Guinea Bissau

Group B

Egypt

Ghana

Cape Verde

Mozambique

Group C

Senegal

Cameroon

Guinea

Gambia

Group D

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Mauritania

Angola

Group E

Tunisia

Mali

South Africa

Namibia

Group F

Morocco

DR Congo

Zambia

Tanzania