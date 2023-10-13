AFCON 2024: Eagles Draw Hosts Cote D’Ivoire in Group A

Nigeria has been drawn in a tough Group A of the 2024 African Cup of Nations alongside hosts Cote d’Ivoire. The draw was held at the Parc Des Expositions in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday.
Other teams in the Super Eagles group for the competition are Guinea- Bissau and Guinea. It is a fair draw for three- time African champions Nigeria as they will be expected to reach the knockout rounds of the tournament along with the host nation.
They will open their campaign against Equatorial Guinea, while Cote d’Ivoire take on Guinea Bissau in the opening match of the biennial competition. The Eagles reached the final of the championship in 1984 when Cote d’Ivoire last hosted this tournament where they list to Cameroon.
AFCON 2023 groups
Group A
Cote Di voire
Nigeria
Equatorial Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Group B
Egypt
Ghana
Cape Verde
Mozambique
Group C
Senegal
Cameroon
Guinea
Gambia
Group D
Algeria
Burkina Faso
Mauritania
Angola
Group E
Tunisia
Mali
South Africa
Namibia
Group F
Morocco
DR Congo
Zambia
Tanzania