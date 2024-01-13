New Telegraph

January 13, 2024
AFCON 2024: Criticism Doesn’t Affect Me – Musa

Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Saturday said that he is unconcerned with the backlash on social media following his selection to the team for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Views on Musa’s membership in the squad are divided; many don’t think he adds much to the team. But the winger has said that he is unaffected by the criticism.

READ ALSO:

He said, “I see the comments on social media, but I don’t listen to what people say. I work hard always so as to do my own talking on the pitch,” he told reporters in Abidjan.

“This is the same thing my teammates are doing. People talk about our players but I say we have the best players here and they are all good.”

In Cote d’Ivoire, Musa wants to take home the second crown for the second time.

