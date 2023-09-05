AFCON 2024: Coach Peseiro, Others Arrive Uyo For Preparation

Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro and three assistants have arrived Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, ahead of the AFCON Qualifying Match between Nigeria and Sao Tome, Principle.

They arrived on Tuesday into a warm embrace of the Akwa Ibom state government delegation before they visited the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium where the match will be played.

Recall, the state government on Monday, held a technical meeting being part of government efforts to put together a hitch-free football match.

Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Sir Monday Ebong Uko during the meeting thanked the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for accepting the responsibility of hosting the match.

The meeting which was held at the VIP Lounge of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium was attended by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism – Sir Charles Udoh, Commissioner for Transport – Mr. Orman Esin, Commissioner for Internal Security – Rtd. General Koko Essien who was represented by DSP Monday Ndueso and the Commissioner for Information and Strategy – Comrade Ini Ememobong who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Akparawa James Edet.

Mr. Uko announced that the Super Eagles’ camp had already opened in the state with the arrival of players, technical crew members and officials expected from Monday. While assuring that everything bordering on the successful hosting of the match has been taken care of, the Commissioner also called on Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians to turn up en masse to cheer the Super Eagles on to victory.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Olatoye Durosinmi also pledged the full support of the command for the successful hosting of the match.

CP Durosinmi said he was not surprised that Godswill Akpabio International, Uyo was selected to host the match following the high-maintenance culture of the state government as well as Akwa Ibom which he described as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

He said the police remain committed to protecting lives and property, assuring that the command will deploy the necessary manpower to ensure a hitch-free outing and to maintain peace and order, before, during and after the match.