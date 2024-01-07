New Telegraph

January 7, 2024
AFCON 2024: CAF List Osimhen Among Top Stars To Watch Out For

Victor Osimhen has been selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as one of the top 10 players who will excel at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Osimhen was dubbed the “figurehead of Nigeria’s rich attacking frontline” by CAF.

With ten goals in the qualifications, the Napoli striker led all scorers.

In addition, the 25-year-old is the current African Footballer of the Year going into the competition.

Osimhen will make his second appearance at the AFCON.

The striker debuted in Egypt five years ago, although he was injured for Cameroon’s hosting of the previous tournament.

Some of the other elite players that CAF believes will shine in Cote d’Ivoire are Mohamed Kudus, Mohamed Salah, the talisman of Egypt, and Senegal’s Sadio Mane.

