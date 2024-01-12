AFCON 2024: BBC Announces Deal To Cover 10 Live Matches

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has secured rights to broadcast 10 live Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches, including both semi-finals and the final.

The tournament opener between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau will also be live on BBC Three on Saturday.

Stephen Lyle, BBC Sport’s head of football, said: “We are thrilled to bring audiences live, free-to-air coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations once again.

“In 2021, AFCON delivered the highest audience for BBC Three since it returned as a linear channel at 1.3 million, demonstrating the strong demand from audiences.

“Our TV rights package includes 10 matches from across every stage of the competition, meaning fans can follow the excitement and drama of this huge international competition from beginning to end.”

The package also includes two matches from the round of 16 and two quarter-finals.

Jermaine Jenas will present the coverage for both semis and the final, accompanying a line-up of African international stars in the studio.

The commentary and pundits line-up has yet to be announced. Senegal are the AFCON holders after beating Egypt in the final of the last edition in 2022.

And World Cup semi-finalists Morocco will also fancy a chance of glory after their stunning run to fourth place in Qatar in 2022.

Egypt are the competition’s most decorated side, having won AFCON seven times but not since 2010.

Cameroon have lifted the title five times and Ghana have won it on four occasions.