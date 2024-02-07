AFCON 2023: Zaidu Doubtful Of South Africa Clash

Left-back Zaidu Sanusi is a major injury concern for the Super Eagles ahead of their semifinal clash with Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The FC Porto defender was not part of the team’s training session Tuesday night, raising double about his availability for the tie against South Africa.

Zaidu has been a key figure in Jose Peseiro’s side, starting four of the five matches played so far.

Although the defender is yet to convince many Nigerians with his performance, Peseiro has sided with him, playing the left back in all the matches at AFCON.

In light of Zaidu’s uncertain status, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi are potential replacements in the starting lineup as Nigeria gears up to face Bafana Bafana in the pivotal semi-final clash.